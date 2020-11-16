Crews called to three separate crashes within minutes

INJURED GIRL: Emergency services rescue a 16-year-old girl trapped in a car after a crash at Bentley and she was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

“WITHIN minutes we were alerted to several different car crashes on Saturday morning.”

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Station Officer, David Mooney said crews attended three separate motor vehicle incidents including a serious multi-vehicle crash at Ballina and two other incidents at Bentley and Bexhill.

Mr Mooney said the crew which attended the incident on Bentley Rd, near Manifold Rd, Bentley shortly before 11am and worked with the Casino Volunteer Rescue Association, Rural Fire Service, police and ambulance personnel at the single car crash.

“Within a few minutes of the multi-car crash at Ballina, we attended a single vehicle crash in which a P-plater hit some trees and his teenage sister was trapped in the car,” he said.

“She was trapped by her ankles and the VRA extricated her with our assistance.”

Mr Mooney said the incident which occurred near resulted in the vehicle being seriously “smashed in on the front passenger side”.

“It took a bit over half an hour to free the young woman,” he said.

Casino Rescue Squad VRA posted details of the incident on social media:

“At 11:01am today Casino Rescue Squad was activated to a persons trapped crash on Bentley Rd, Bentley,” the post read.

“On arrival one person was still in the vehicle and trapped.

“Casino Rescue Squad members worked closely with paramedics to free the patient.

“After approximately 45 mins the patient was released and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

“Also on scene assisting were our colleagues from NSW Police, FRNSW & RFS.”

Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics treated at the scene the 16-year-old female who suffered facial and leg injures before she was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

It is understood the Crash Investigation Unit is following up on these incidents.

Anyone with dashcam footage is urges to contact Richmond Police District on 6626 0599.