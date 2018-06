Fire crews are at the scene of a possible house fire in Lismor.e

Fire crews are at the scene of a possible house fire in Lismor.e Daniel Perrin /TWE

FIRE crews are at the scene of a possible house fire in Lismore.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 10.45am.

She said two crews had arrived at the scene, on Greenwood Crescent, and had reported smoke visible at the premises.

But she said the blaze may be a yard fire and crews were currently investigating.

More details to come.