Crews called to large grass fire near hospital

Fire crews have been called to a large grass fire near a hospital.

Fire crews have been called to a large grass fire near a hospital. Trevor Veale

UPDATED: FIRE crews are still at the scene of a large grass fire in Coraki.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said their crews, along with Rural Fire Service brigades, had mostly extinguished the fire, which broke out on Surry St shortly after 1pm.

He said they remained at the scene, where they were ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

He said no properties had been threatened during the blaze.

INITIAL: FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a large grass fire on the Northern Rivers.

A Fire and Rescue media spokeswoman said they were called to Surry St, Coraki about 1.15pm.

She said one crew from Coraki was at the scene of the blaze, near the Campbell Hospital, and they had requested the assistance of the Rural Fire Service.

More details to come.