Fire crews were called to a Lismore shopping centre overnight. Daniel Perrin /TWE

A LISMORE shopping centre was evacuated as crews extinguished a kitchen fire last night.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to Lismore Central Shopping Centre about 6.20pm.

She said the area was "smoke logged” but no one was injured.

A wok which was alight was extinguished and the shopping centre was ventilated by about 6.45pm.

She said a group of people "self-evacuated” from the restaurant during the incident.