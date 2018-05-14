Menu
Fire crews have been called to an incident at a Ballina sporting field.
News

Crews called to fire at Ballina sporting field

Liana Turner
by
14th May 2018 3:36 PM

UPDATE, 4.10pm: FIRE crews have extinguished a grass fire at a Ballina sporting field.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said two crews quickly extinguished the fire near Ballina Seagulls Football Club on Bentinck St.

He said the club and surrounding infrastructure was not damaged in the blaze.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews briefly attended a bush and rubbish fire on Dibbs St, Coraki, earlier this afternoon.

 

Original story: FIRE crews are at the scene of a blaze at a sporting field in Ballina.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they were called to Ballina Seagulls Football Club on Bentinck St shortly before 3pm.

He said two fire crews were at the scene, where there was a small grass fire beside the field.

More details to come.

