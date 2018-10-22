Crews called to Bruxner Highway crash

Paramedics have been called to an incident on the Bruxner Highway.

UPDATE: 5pm

NO PEOPLE have required treatment after an incident on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one woman at the scene was experiencing shock, but no patients required transport to hospital.

It's understood it was a minor crash.

Initial report:

PARAMEDICS have been called to a crash on the Bruxner Highway.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to an incident at Alstonville about 4.20pm.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident.

He said it was unknown how many vehicles were involved.