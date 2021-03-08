Crews battle house fire, paramedics assess 31-year-old man

CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.

CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire at Casino which started around 3pm today.

A witness said the smoke was visible outside the property on William St, Casino.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said the house was "fully engaged" when she saw it and she reported the fire to Triple 0.

"I'm sure a lot of other people called it in too," she said.

"A lot of people had their phones out."

It is understood that Fire & Rescue crews conducted a frontal attack on the house fire wearing breathing apparatus.

She said Fire & Rescue crews, police, NSW Ambulance and Essential Energy were at the incident.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they had dispatched one road crew to the fire.

They said paramedics are currently assessing a 31-year-old man.

More to come.