A LISMORE home and its contents have been destroyed by fire this morning.

Two fire trucks were called to the McKenzie St fire at 9.53am with reports that the home near Lismore Shopping Square was well alight.

Crews launched an immediate search and rescue effort and managed to account for each of the occupants.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the full extent of the damage was not yet known.