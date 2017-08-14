Crews are monitoring a bushfire in East Ballina

FILE: Crews are responding to a bushfire at East Ballina.

MONDAY 9.25am: FIRE crews from three agencies have been monitoring a bushfire in East Ballina since 4am today.

Fire crews monitoring a bushfire at East Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

NSW Fire & Rescue superintendent Steve Hirst said crews from Rural Fire Service and council have joined Fire & Rescuefirefighters at the incident which back onto the Ballina Golf Club.

"The bushfire is behind the golf links and four crews including from Brunswick Heads and Ballina are currently monitoring the incident," he said.

"One crew had been there since 4am."

Sup Hirst said crews plus tankers and BA support are working from a staging area near the corner of Lee St and Links St

"Our fire crews are working in conjunction with council and RFS," he said.

"NSW Fire & Rescue duty commander Phil Sheedy is the incident controller."

Sup Hirst said residents should be alert.

"Avoid the area, stay out of smoke and monitor the Fires Near me app," he said.

MONDAY 9.16am: THE Rural Fire Service has confirmed crews are on their way to a bushfire near Anderson Road, East Ballina.

Please avoid the area.