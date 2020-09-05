Creighton breaks 12-month drought in Coutts Crossing Cup

Casino trainer Neil Creighton's Spirit of Husson was too strong for the field in the Coutts Crossing Cup Benchmark 50 Handicap at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, edging race favourite Dangerous Dan.

THUNDERSTORMS threatened to hamper Casino trainer Neil Creighton’s trip to the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, but he left in high spirits with a cup in toe.

Spirit of Husson was an outside chance ($17) in the Coutts Crossing Cup as Matthew McCudden-trained Dangerous Dan looked a shoe-in from the central barrier.

But experienced jockey Raymond Spokes proved to be the right man for the job as he took her round the outside and steamed home down the stretch.

Creighton said it had been a long time coming since the eight-year-old gelding’s last win.

“It’s about 12 months since he won a race down in Coffs Harbour,” Creighton said.

“He wasn’t the strongest in the field today but he did everything right and put himself in a position to just keep going.”

Creighton said Spirit of Husson has always been strong down the stretch and that he is a pleasure to have in his stable.

“He’s always been a good finisher. He’s a good worker, a good eater. I enjoy working with him,” he said.

Grafton jockey Matthew McGuren had a race day double with wins on Tony Newing-trained Alpha Go and Dwayne Schmidt’s Crafty Girl.

Raymond Spokes took out the opening two for the short five card event as Venusian and Mosserati proved too good.

Northern Rivers racing heads to Coffs Harbour next Sunday before returning to Grafton on September 21.