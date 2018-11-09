Creepy underwear thief arrested after DNA test

A DNA test has led to the arrest of a man charged with stealing lingerie from a Northern Rivers home.

He has been charged with a number of theft offences.

Lismore detectives will allege that on August 13, 40-year-old Elanora (Queensland) man attended an address on Allen St, Girards Hill and told the resident he was having a heart attack.

The resident was frightened and suspicious and would not let him in the house, then she later discovered that underwear had been stolen from her laundry.

Later that day the man attended an Anstey St address and entered the laundry, where he left behind the stolen underwear and other stolen items.

On Thursday Lismore Detectives arrested the 40-year-old man at Kempsey and he was charged with break and enter and stealing offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Kempsey Local Court on Monday.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said the man was identified using a DNA test on the recovered items.

He asked the community to contact police if they had experienced a similar situation or noticed underwear missing from their residence.

"If anyone has lost any underwear or has noticed strange behaviour in relation to their laundry or clothesline please contact Lismore detectives," he said.