Creepy message hidden on gravestone

Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook

Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook

MOST gravestones are etched with some touching words about the person who lies at peace below but this house painter from Wales went several steps further.

Experts believe Welshman John Renie carved his own tombstone as a way of confusing the devil.

Renie lived in Monmouthshire in the 1800s and died, aged 33, on May 31, 1832.

His resting place is marked with what looks like some giant wordsearch puzzle, made up of 285 letters.

Can you figure out what it says?

Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook

At first glance it just looks like a random jumble of letters but the key is to start with the H in the centre and then move in any direction - except diagonally - then the message should quickly become clear.

According to Find a Grave, there are 46,000 ways of spelling out the message "Here lies John Renie".

The writer and cleric Lionel Fanthorpe has suggested that Renie's intention may have been to confuse the devil, so ensuring him his passage to heaven.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission. Read more.