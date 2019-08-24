‘Creepy’ child art found at Epstein’s mansion

JEFFREY Epstein's multimillion-dollar New Mexico ranch was home to a "creepy" painting depicting a young girl wearing a wedding band, the New York Post reports.

A contractor who worked on the sprawling property in 2013 provided a photo of the artwork, which showed the girl cosying up to a lion, to Fox News.

"It was huge - at least 5-by-5, 6-by-6 - in the main house, at the bottom of the stairs in the basement near the laundry," the contractor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the network.

"We would talk about how creepy it was, this strange painting with nothing else around it. From the minute you got there, you felt the uneasy vibe."

The painting found in Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico home.

Zorro Ranch, the disgraced financier's 10,000 acre residence in Stanley, New Mexico, also had a several-story garage filled with the multi-millionaire's high-end car collection, its own airport hangar and runway, pools, a firehouse, log cabins and guest homes, the worker told the outlet.

Security was incredibly tight, he said.

"We had to be escorted in on a truck with other employees, and, once inside, we had to put little hospital booties over our feet - and it was mandated that we are escorted everywhere we went and use side entrances," the contractor recalled.

"About every three minutes someone would come down to keep an eye on us while we were working."

RELATED: Epstein's Aussie 'sex slave' reacts to financier's shock death behind bars

RELATED: Epstein and Duke of York got massages from 'young' Russian women

Whenever a so-called "special guest" was on the premises, security ramped up even more.

Epstein had hoped to use the $17 million property to impregnate countless women and "seed the human race with his DNA," the New York Times reported in late July.

Jeffrey Epstein died earlier this month. Picture: Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post/AP

However, there is no evidence that Epstein had any children, according to the report.

In New York, Epstein's Upper East Side townhouse was decorated with a painting of his one-time pal, ex-President Clinton, wearing a Monica Lewinksy-style blue dress and red women's pumps while lounging in a chair in the Oval Office.

There was also a $5.9 million painting of a woman cupping her bare breast - along with a taxidermied tiger and poodle.

Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10 in what his autopsy determined was a suicide.

He had been ordered held without bail since his arrest July 6 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Prosecutors said that between 2002 and 2005, he ran a sex trafficking ring in which he abused dozens of underage girls in his mansion on East 71st Street in Manhattan and his waterfront compound in Palm Beach, Florida.

This story was originally on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission