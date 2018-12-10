Menu
The inundated Dalrymple Bridge this morning. Floodwaters were 300mm over the bridge, cutting Hawkins Creek Road near the Bruce Highway just north of Ingham. Picture: SUPPLIED
Weather

Creeks flooded as 200mm+ falls in NQ, more on the way

by Staff writers
10th Dec 2018 3:03 PM

PARTS of North Queensland have been drenched by ex-tropical cyclone Owen, with more than 200mm already falling in some areas since Sunday morning and the worst still to come.

Wallaman has recorded 209mm of rain from 9am Sunday to 9am Monday, with the rain still bucketing down as the tropical low moves up towards the Gulf of Carpentaria.

The Bureau of Meteorology's 11am weather update said ex-TC Owen was located near Palmerville and moving westwards across Cape York Peninsula.

"The system should continue to move westwards towards the Gulf of Carpentaria during the remainder of today," the bureau said.

"Bands of thunderstorms producing heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, remain possible in coastal and adjacent inland areas between Port Douglas and Ingham for the next few hours."

They warn six-hourly totals of up to 150mm are possible over already saturated areas.

Damaging winds are no longer likely with the system.

Locations which may be affected include Julatten, Cairns, Yarrabah, Mareeba, Atherton, Innisfail, Ravenshoe, Mount Garnet, Tully and Cardwell.

In the six hours to 10am, Wallaman recorded 121mm; Kirrama Range 120mm and Cardwell Tide 102mm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

Dalrymple Bridge flooded

Hawkins Creek Road near the Bruce Highway just north of Ingham has been closed after floodwaters inundated Dalrymple Bridge this morning.

A grainy image taken by a Hinchinbrook Shire Council worker shows water flowing over the top of the bridge's guard rails.

The waters are continuing to rise.

The council is monitoring the situation closely and say they will provide an update at 2pm.

After long, dry winter that produced record low rainfalls, Hinchinbrook Shire has been hit by storms and persistent rainfall since Friday.

The at times heavy rains and blustery conditions, courtesy of ex-tropical cyclone Owen, are forecast to last until Saturday and have raised fears of a repeat of the flood disasters that hit the North Queensland town in March.

According to the council's website, no other roads or bridges are affected at this time.

The council is also reminding residents to "never drive, walk or ride through flood waters."

"If it's flooded, forget it."

editors picks ex-tropical cyclone owen north queensland weather

