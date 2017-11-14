Creek water levels cause a stink

Residents are concerned by the rise of Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park.

Water levels at Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park have been causing concern for nearby residents.

Byron Shire Council posted on their Facebook site they were aware of the issue, but said they were unable to take any action until the water goes higher.

The council said they have a permit from National Parks and Wildlife Services to open the mouth of Tallow Creek to the ocean when water levels go beyond 2.2m. Currently the level is 2.15m.

They said the beach berm at Tallow Creek has recently been surveyed at 2.23m, therefore, at this time the creek will naturally breach itself once the water levels go beyond 2.2m.

The council post said they understand some residents would like the work to be performed immediately but unfortunately the permit requirements mean the council is legally unable to undertake the opening of the creek until there is a rise in the water levels above the trigger.

Staff are monitoring the situation closely.

Helen Brown said on the Facebook post: "Unfortunately for residents who live further south of the bridge the water is flooding their gardens and has done so for the last few weeks.” She said the water was smelly and covered the bike track over the bridge, forcing school children to "use the dangerous route along Broken Head Road”.

Robert Sampimon suggested the water level permit needed to be lowered.

Geoff Bensley said they would swim in the creek in the late 60s and early 70s, but "then the sewage treatment plant was installed and that stopped our fun”.