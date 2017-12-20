Creditors meet about future of Kimberley Kampers

ADMINISTRATORS of Ballina-based Kimberley Kampers held the first meeting of creditors since the company went into administration nearly two weeks ago.

Sydney-based administrator Steven Nicols, of Nicols and Brien Business Recovery, said the meeting yesterday was "very well attended" with about 20 creditors from across the state and Queensland.

Former director Bruce Loxton, who resigned and relinquished his company shares on Monday, and director Todd Cannock were among employees and trade suppliers at the meeting held at Ballina RSL Club.

Mr Nicols said the company was working hard to reduce its reported $6.5 million worth of orders in backlog before the factory closes down for a week-long Christmas break from Friday.

He assured employees and trades suppliers that business will run as usual and guaranteed workers their employment was stable.

At the meeting, creditors moved to continue the appointment of the existing administrators.

Mr Nicols said a report of the company's finances and recommendations as to the future of its operation would be delivered to creditors by the second or third week of January.

The sudden fall into administration comes after a turbulent year for the award-winning company, which has been named Ballina Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year and won two Telstra Business Awards over the past decade.

During a downturn in the market in May, the company let go of 16 of its 72 staff at its Ballina operations, but better market conditions in September enabled the company to create a fourth production line and hire about 10 staff.