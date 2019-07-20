Creators considering international league of Dirtgirls

DIVERSITY: Screen Australia is supporting Mememe Productions, creators of children's series dirtgirlworld in explaning their story-verse and evolve it into long-form animated family feature films.

ONE day there could be local Dirtgirls in places like China, India and the USA.

The Northern Rivers company behind popular children's programs Dirtgirlworld and Get Grubby TV, have received funding from Screen Australia to investigate expanding their business operations.

The funding will allow co-creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace to think about their possibilities in the future, as the pair prepares to start celebrating ten years of the popular character launching into screens across the world later this year.

McQuillen said the funding allowed them to dream about the possibilities and then research its viability in other areas of the world.

"We could just share that story internationally, but what if we could take the countries with the biggest carbon footprints and take the story to them and make it local?” she said.

"What if we had a Chinese Dirtgirl, or an Indian Dirtgirl, or an American Dirtgirl?

"Is there an international league of Dirtgirls?

"That's what we want to investigate, because that puts a local-hearted Dirtgirl into communities where they can bring about change.”

Ms Quillen said the live action Get Grubby TV program - which saw Dirtgirl joined by Costa and Scrapboy - was that people really listened to real life examples of what to do in their gardens and motivated them to get outside with their children.

"We found also that there is a real community power connected to Dirtgirl, when she turns up to community events, like Little Splendour this weekend, people can connect and take those ideas home,” she explained.

A project started in the Northern Rivers, the Dirtgirlworld animated series premiered on screens ten years ago with 52 11-minute episodes.

Three years ago, the ABC commissioned Get Grubby TV, the live action version of the show, with 20 episodes screening for the last two years.

This year, Dirtgirl, Scrapboy and Costa travelled the country's Top End meeting indigenous rangers to find out how they are caring for Country. This project, available on YouTube and social media, is a seven-part documentary series released last month called Country Handle with Care, created for the Department of Land, Agriculture and Culture Resources.