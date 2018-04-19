Creativity shake up coming to Byron Shire

BYRON Shire's public art might be getting a shake up with a new Draft Public Art Strategy aiming to change how the Byron Shire will show its creative side.

The strategy is on exhibition this month and recommends "focusing resources on more permanent and sculptural works for the Shire”.

The strategy states: "Some places, notably Byron Bay, are quite saturated with paint, it is timely to support alternative forms of public art that may be new to the Shire.”

It says the murals "range from the legal professional to the illegal and swift, in an undifferentiated pastiche of styles, sometimes discordantly butting up against each other.”

"The overall lack of cohesion and the confusion about what is street art and what is graffiti is an ongoing issue, that may be better managed by the adoption of a public art strategy.”

"Preference is to be given to sculptural projects rather than murals, utilising more robust materials which reflect a higher quality of artwork.”

Byron Shire Council said the strategy is aiming to ensure the area grows to be regarded as an arts and cultural capital of northern New South Wales.

Chair of the Public Art Panel, Councillor Sarah Ndiaye, said the focus in the past has been to support small, ad-hoc projects, however the panel now wants to be more strategic in its approach to public art.

"In recent times all our funds, time and energy have gone into supporting 2D projects like murals and the reality is they require a lot of maintenance in the long term,” Cr Ndiaye said.

"We want a Public Art Strategy that supports and nurtures local artists, creating platforms for larger, more substantial works that will have longevity.

"We want the public art on offer to reflect the tremendous talent in our region in a variety of mediums.

"We don't have a big budget so rather than have lots of lower-cost and unrelated projects we want to take a more cohesive approach and commission some pieces for our community that are diverse, contemporary and distinctive.

"By pooling our various resources we can also apply for grants and hopefully get some more ambitious projects off the ground.”

Cr Ndiaye said the Public Art Panel was "made up of highly skilled and passionate people with local, national and international experience who all want to shine a light on art in the Byron Shire”.

The members - who were selected from an 'Expression of Interest' process - background's include arts curation and commissioning, interior design, architecture including landscape architecture and arts education.

She said council was still committed to supporting 2D projects, but the panel is recommending expanding the public art offerings in the Byron Shire to include a variety of mediums.

"That might be printed works on mesh, installations involving light and sound or 3D sculptural works as a way of connecting our diverse communities.”

The strategy also considers environmental (using the land as a canvas) artforms, sustainable (e.g. solar powered art lighting), temporary artforms and even virtual art.

It states: "The Sydney event Vivid is an exceptional example of how artistic light draws people into festive settings. Smaller scale opportunities in our towns are indeed possible.”

Integrated public art is also given some interest - generating art into urban furnishings such as seats, lights, banner poles, tree guards, bridges, signage, paving, and beach amenities - with potentially all council capital works projects can be considered for artistic input.

"This is a cost-effective and widely acceptable way of delivering art, as it is not a stand alone sculpture but becomes a valuable part of streetscape furnishing and landscape beautification.”

The strategy listed Immediate Priority Public Art Projects as: Sunrise Boulevard/Bayshore Drive roundabouts, Bangalow Weir Parklands and Suffolk Park Department of Education Lands.

The Draft Public Art Strategy is on exhibition until April 30 2018 and are available on Council's website at www.byron.nsw.gov.au/public-exhibition.