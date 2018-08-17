Creatives, get ready, Artbank is looking to spend some cash

GALLERY: The Hurford Hardwood Prize is now on at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

NSW artists, read on: Artbank will be coming to Lismore looking for artworks to purchase, and applications are now open for the event.

Artbank is an art rental program established in 1980 by the Federal government.

It supports contemporary Australian artists and encourages a wider appreciation of their work by buying artworks which it then rents to public and private sector clients and it's part of the Department of Communications and the Arts.

Artbank has more than 10,000 works of art in its collection, which is valued at more than A$36.5 million and it spends up to $1,000,000 annually purchasing artworks from the primary market.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists from each state and territory in Australia are represented.

The Artbank Roadshow will be coming to Lismore Regional gallery on March 21, 2019, looking for new artwork from NSW artists.

Artbank staff travel to each state to meet with unrepresented artists in short 20 minute appointments.

Artists are asked to present images of their work and discuss their practice.

Once all artists have been seen, the Artbank team will assess the applicants and make a recommendation to the Artbank Director for acquisition.

Lismore was chosen as the location for the NSW process after a joint application by Lismore Regional Gallery and Arts Northern Rivers.

Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director Peter Wood encouraged local and state-wide artists to participate.

"The main requirement is that the artist is not represented by an agent or commercial gallery," he said.

"The artists also need to be committed to their career with a strong portfolio of work - Artbank isn't for hobbyists or those just dabbling, it really is for artists who are working at establishing a professional career."

Mr Woods said this is an important event to be held in Lismore.

"This is a great opportunity for Lismore and the entire Northern Rivers region," he said.

"Arts Northern Rivers was really keen to partner with Lismore Regional Gallery to bring this opportunity to the region because the event targets the whole of NSW - hosting it at Lismore Regional Gallery we get to shine a spotlight on the facilities of the new Gallery and to promote it to the wider arts sector - showing that the Northern Rivers and Lismore really is a cultural hub capable of attracting high profile events and exhibitions."

Mr Wood said Artbank did a nation-wide call out for host partners earlier in the year.

"They are only stopping in one location in each state or Territory.

"The Northern Rivers is perfectly positioned to host this kind of event being epicentre for arts and culture with the highest concentration of artists living outside of the metropolitan areas and with world-class facilities.

"Turns out the gallery was thinking the same and so we though it made sense to partner and strengthen our application. It worked, which is great!"

The arts manager said this an unprecedented opportunity for unrepresented artists.

"It is not everyday, or even in a lifetime for an artist to get the opportunity to have their work in front of Artbank and on top of that even rarer that there is the potential to be acquired by them," he said.

"This opportunity may not happen again or at least certainly not in our own region - Arts Northern Rivers are happy to talk to artists who have questions about their applications or need advice."