Creating safer spaces for victims of domestic violence

Staying Home Leaving Violence Richmond Valley is one of the first projects to benefit government funding with a $60,000 grant.

THOSE impacted by domestic in the Richmond Valley will have more support thanks to a joint investment from state and federal governments.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the joint investment will be used to create a safer space for victim-survivors.

“The two Governments recently joined forces with an extra $21 million investment because of increased risks during COVID-19, and Staying Home Leaving Violence Richmond Valley is one of the first projects to benefit from that partnership with a $60,000 grant,” Mr Hogan said.

“The pandemic has increased the potential for domestic abuse in homes across the community, so we want to ensure help is available and accessible at this crucial time,” Mr Hogan added.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said dedicated frontline services as well as police and local court staff did an incredible job each day responding to the terrible scourge of domestic and family violence.

“The aim of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program is to prevent parents and their children becoming homeless or having to move away from their support system of family and friends, and the school and community where they live,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The program works in co-operation with NSW Police to remove the perpetrator from the family home so that children can stay safely where they are.

It provides a range of support, such as safety planning, improving home security, help in managing finances, support for children, and helping you with the complicated legal process.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, contact the Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63 when it’s safe to do so.