Creating a 'Winter Wonderland' for Lismore

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista is creating an incredible winter wonderland to help raise funds for Our Kids.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista is creating an incredible winter wonderland to help raise funds for Our Kids. Marc Stapelberg

THE annual Morgans Financial Winter Ball for Our Kids is on this Saturday and it's shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

Over 350 guests will walk into a spectacular site at the Lismore Turf Club and be served a feast from Southern Cross University and Nimbin Bakery, and dance the night away with the Cath Simes Band.

"Each Year the support for the Winter Ball is spectacular, with the community coming together to help create such an incredible winter wonderland to help raise funds for Our Kids,” Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

"Thank you to all our volunteers, our sponsors, and those who give to help make the night great for all, we could not do this without them.”

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista is creating an incredible winter wonderland to help raise funds for Our Kids. Marc Stapelberg

Each year, the funds raised are directed to purchase paediatric equipment for the Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery at Lismore Base Hospital.

Leo Senese and Kai Hansen from Morgans Financial, along with many other local businesses, donate to ensure the night is full of surprises and incredible prizes.

"We have been supporting Our Kids for the last 5 years, and for us aligning with Our Kids is a wonderful opportunity to support the area we all live in,”Morgan Financials manager Kai Hansen said.

The night has some activities planned to raise funds for the Our Kids Community Grants.

One of the favourites is the Lismore Jewel Centre Diamond Code.

There are a limited number of codes sold on the night, and only one is the winning code.

The winner takes home a pair of dazzling, top of the range, Byron lab-grown diamond earrings with a total diamond weight of 0.80 carats set in 18ct white gold, donated by Gary and Mariska Pinkerton from Lismore Jewel Centre, worth $3,695.

Along with the diamond earrings, there is over $18,000 worth of prizes including an AH Beard Australian made queen size innerspring mattress from Betta Living, as well as a Porsche Track Experience donated by the Goonellabah Business Hub, a 2.5kw Daikin L Series High Wall Split air conditioner donated by Martyn and Sara at Northernair, and a vintage Ray White adult push bike.