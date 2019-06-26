Cream starts to rise in NRRRL

ROOM TO MOVE: Northern United centre Clarence Kelly has hit form at the business end of the NRRRL season.

ROOM TO MOVE: Northern United centre Clarence Kelly has hit form at the business end of the NRRRL season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Jamie Lyon, Ballina

The former NRL star has shown he still has plenty of skill, scoring five tries and kicking 47 goals to be the highest point-scorer in the competition.

Lyon has a personal tally of 114, with team-mate Oliver Regan the next closest with 78 points and Casino captain-coach Roy Bell third with 72 points.

Regan has enjoyed a lethal combination with the fullback scoring 10 tries and kicking 19 goals.

Josh Beech, Casino

Casino has one of the younger front-row combinations in the competition and Beech is proving to be a worthy partner up front with the established Nic Morrissey. Beech is fit for a front-rower and is capable of playing long minutes while bending the line with his taller frame.

The Cougars have also brought in Daine Petty to the hooking role while second-rower Michael Schipp has continued to impress.

Harry Fitzhugh, Cudgen

Different dynamic at Cudgen this season and the arrival of brothers Alex and Harry Fitzhugh has helped energise the team.

Harry looks sharp at halfback while Alex has found a home at hooker, moving the whole-hearted Myles Donnelly to lock.

If Harry and five-eighth Sam Grant keep performing they have enough firepower in the forwards with front-rowers Shannon Green and Tim James to make a run to the finals.

Clarence Kelly,

Northern United

One of the most experienced players in the competition and has helped lead a mid-season revival at United.

The Dirrawongs have piled on the points in recent weeks and a lot of it comes off what Kelly is creating out wide.

With him in-form and halfback Evan Hickling guiding the team they are a serious chance of sneaking into the semi-finals.

Liam Cusack,

Murwillumbah

A talented winger who has come straight out of the under-18s and is the competition's leading try-scorer. Cusack has already scored 17 tries and has crossed the line in every game except one.

Murwillumbah has serious pace out wide, with Jack Bishop on the other wing having scored 11 tries - the second most in the competition.