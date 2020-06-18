Cream of the crop from the cricket field

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket team of the decade from 2010-2019 (in batting order).

Caleb Ziebell playing for NSW Country last season. Photo Kevin Farmer.

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

A dominant all-rounder who has scored over 5000 runs since his first season in the competition in 2011-2012.

The NSW Country rep scored three straight centuries in 2014-2015 before his best season three years later when scored a total of 1017 runs.

Lennox Head opening batsman Andrew Lindsay. Photo The Northern Star.

Andrew Lindsay, Lennox Head

He was already an established cricketer when he moved to the region from Sydney and was one of the biggest hitting batsman in the competition scoring some memorable centuries.

His best season was 2014-2015 where he scored three tons and was selected as an all-rounder for NSW Country.

Justin Moore batting for Ballina Bears in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Justin Moore, Ballina Bears

Great timer of the ball and always looked like he was doing it easy at the crease.

Similar path to Lindsay where he came from Sydney and represented NSW Country during his time as captain at the Bears.

Casino RSM Cavaliers top-order batsman Sam Irvine. Photo Cathy Adams.

Sam Irvine, Casino RSM Cavaliers

The best batsman in the competition for a long time and another clean hitter of the ball.

He was still at the top of his game in his final season in 2016-2017 scoring a total of 677 runs including half centuries in his last three games.

Sam Adams playing an unbeaten 101 in a two-day final win over Lennox Head. Photo The Northern Star.

Sam Adams, Ballina Bears

A gifted batsman who won the FNC LJ Hooker League Player of the Year award for three straight seasons.

He backed that up with an unbeaten century in a two-day final win over Lennox Head in 2013-2014.

Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Brett Crawford. Photo The Northern Star.

Brett Crawford, Tintenbar-East Ballina

A genuine all-rounder who was picked for NSW Country in 2011 after winning three LJ Hooker Player of the Year awards the previous decade.

Crawford, 44, still has plenty of class with the bat and has provided several match-winning performances for his team.

Pottsville wicket keeper-batsman Adam Rogers.

Adam Rogers, Pottsville

Selected as a wicket keeper-batsman and was the most consistent player behind the stumps for a number of years in the competition.

He could also contribute with the bat and has helped build Pottsville into one of the better teams playing today.

Alstonville all-rounder Steve Robb. Photo The Northern Star.

Steve Robb, Alstonville

A workhorse spinner who bowled 156 overs last season. A big reason the Alstonville club broke a 15-year premiership drought in 2016-2017.

Jason Caught during his time playing for Alstonville. He helped lead Lismore Workers to the semi-finals last season. Photo The Northern Star.

Jason Caught, Lismore Workers

Coming off one his best years where he won the LJ Hooker League Player of the Year award for a second time, in a Workers team who had not been in the top grade for eight seasons.

The dominant left arm quick spent time at Alstonville before going back to Workers and taking 39 wickets to help them qualify for the semi-finals.

Marist Brothers opening bowler Brendan Mitchell. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Brendan Mitchell, Marist Brothers

There was no better bowler in the 2016-2017 season when Mitchell was consistently taking four wicket hauls.

He finished that season with 41 wickets and hasn’t had a year in the top grade where he hasn’t taken at least 20 wickets.

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

James Julius, Cudgen

The chief destroyer in the Cudgen bowling attack and has helped lead the team to multiple premierships.

He always delivers in the big games; he took five wickets in a premiership win over Ballina Bears and finished with four wickets in two title wins against Lennox Head.