Cream of the cricket crop

Casino tailender Nick Ensby spending some time at the crease in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket. The Cavailers' batting has been stronger this season.

Casino tailender Nick Ensby spending some time at the crease in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket. The Cavailers' batting has been stronger this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Most improved team:

Casino RSM Cavailers

The batting has been stronger this season with the addition of English import Luke McCabe, former NSW and Australian Country rep Adam Shields and Lismore junior Charles Mitchell.

The Cavaliers started the season with back-to-back wins in the two-day competition over Pottsville and Murwillumbah before a draw with Ballina Bears.

They struggled against one of the better bowling attacks when they played Cudgen at the weekend but still have plenty of improvement left in them.

Player to watch:

Oliver Cronin (Lennox Head)

He has always been touted as a future star but he has really started to dominate the competition this season.

Cronin scored a century against Cudgen in a match-winning innings and set up an outright win over Alstonville with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Most improved player:

Steve Leahy

(Tintenbar-East Ballina)

A fast bowler who has always toiled hard for his side and is now being rewarded with plenty of wickets.

He is the leading wicket taker in the competition, having claimed 15 scalps already, including a 5-18 against Murwillumbah last month.

Leahy backed it up in the second innings, taking 5-38, and has proved to be handy with the bat scoring 50 not out against Ballina Bears.

Competition dark horse:

Marist Brothers

A gritty team and they are batting as good as anyone else with contributions all the way down the order.

Brothers have a young bowling attack that will only get better as they get more experience throughout the season.

Competition favourites:

Lennox Head

They look to have the right mix this season with batsman Tobyn Burvill returning to join the likes of Adam Fisher, Andrew Lindsay and Angus Callan, who can all score runs.

The Pirates also recruited fast bowler Terry Murphy with opening bowlers Caelan Maladay and Cronin two of the best junior prospects currently on the Far North Coast.

They will have to bowl well to beat Ballina this weekend while Cudgen will still be their main threat once they hit their straps.