24°
News

CRAZY WEATHER: 31 degrees in the middle of winter

Cathy Adams
| 13th Aug 2017 11:12 AM
BoM weather map for Wednesday
BoM weather map for Wednesday Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S another glorious day on the Northern Rivers.

We are in the middle of winter, but with 24 degree days and bright sunshine, you would be forgiven for thinking ottherwise.

So, what does the week hold in store for us weatherwise? Will there be rain to fill our ttanks and keep the farmers happy?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, people on the Northern Rivers will experience much the same summery weather throughout the week, climbing to a crazy 30-31 degrees on Wednesday.

I wouldn't hold out much hope for rain - BoM predict a 30% chance of receiving 0.2-0.4mm of rain - doesn't sound hopeful.

After the deluge in March, the sun is welcome, but in recent weeks, the Northern Rivers towns have received well below their mean average rainfalls.

In July:

Lismore Airport AWS recorded 6.2mm - mean average 34.3mm (over 16years)

Casino Airport recorded 6.6mm - mean average 30.8mm (over 23 years)

Cape Byron Bay AWS recorded 9.6mm - mean average 85.2mm (over 15 years)

Ballina Airport AWS recorded 9.6mm - mean average 112.4mm (over 25 years)

In the month to date:

Little to no rain has fallen across our region, with Rock Valley at Leycester Creek recording the highest rainfall of just 1.5mm.

Not much rain is expected to fall for the rest of the month either, with weatherzone predicting little chance of rain for the rest of the month.

Weatherzone predicts the best chance of rain for Lismore is the first week of September.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather

Toy gun used to threaten Jehovah's Witness member

Toy gun used to threaten Jehovah's Witness member

A MAN pointed a toy gun at a group who knocked on his door in an attempt to scare them away.

Search for missing swimmer at Byron Bay

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

Crews searched for a missing swimmer last seen off Belongil Beach

St. George gives $100,000 towards disaster recovery

St George bank in Lismore reopened after the floods.The water line in the picture is at exactly 1.3 metres above the floor, which is the height the water came into the branch.The River picture was unveiled at our official opening and will remain as a subtle but permanent reminder of the 2017 floods.

St.George Bank in Lismore has opened its doors

Local firefighters deployed to fight Canadian wildfires

Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino; group shot of the deployment

Local firefighters deployed to Canada for bushfire emergency

Local Partners

Biosecurity planning workshops to assist producers

PRODUCERS are encouraged to attend a workshop providing hands-on training to about developing an on-farm biosecurity plan for their property.

This is the week that was on the Northern Rivers

Rhys Cooksey and his magic metre "crocodile"

Here are our top stories for the week from last Saturday

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from.

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Ten delicious things to do this week

POPULAR: Sara Tindley of Meerschaumvale, and Cherry Lacey of Byron Bay tuck into some BBQ food, at the BBQ and Bluegrass Festival 2014.

From barbecue and Bluegrass to Monkey Monkey Shake Shake

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Moving house around the 2480 postcode

MOVING ON: Homeowners in some parts of the Northern Rivers move house twice as much as those in other parts of the 2480 postcode.

Holding onto property is all about the lifestyle

REPORT: Property prices are hot across Lismore

HOT PROPERTY: House prices in the city of Lismore have seen strong growth over the past 12 months to May 2017.

Home prices up in the 2480 postcode