CRAZY WEATHER: 31 degrees in the middle of winter

IT'S another glorious day on the Northern Rivers.

We are in the middle of winter, but with 24 degree days and bright sunshine, you would be forgiven for thinking ottherwise.

So, what does the week hold in store for us weatherwise? Will there be rain to fill our ttanks and keep the farmers happy?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, people on the Northern Rivers will experience much the same summery weather throughout the week, climbing to a crazy 30-31 degrees on Wednesday.

I wouldn't hold out much hope for rain - BoM predict a 30% chance of receiving 0.2-0.4mm of rain - doesn't sound hopeful.

After the deluge in March, the sun is welcome, but in recent weeks, the Northern Rivers towns have received well below their mean average rainfalls.

In July:

Lismore Airport AWS recorded 6.2mm - mean average 34.3mm (over 16years)

Casino Airport recorded 6.6mm - mean average 30.8mm (over 23 years)

Cape Byron Bay AWS recorded 9.6mm - mean average 85.2mm (over 15 years)

Ballina Airport AWS recorded 9.6mm - mean average 112.4mm (over 25 years)

In the month to date:

Little to no rain has fallen across our region, with Rock Valley at Leycester Creek recording the highest rainfall of just 1.5mm.

Not much rain is expected to fall for the rest of the month either, with weatherzone predicting little chance of rain for the rest of the month.

Weatherzone predicts the best chance of rain for Lismore is the first week of September.