Participants giving the Beef Week Fitness Challenge a crack at last year's event.
Whats On

Crazy obstacle course set up for fitness challenge

22nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

PREPARATIONS are well under way for Casino Beef Week and organisers are excited to again support the Training For Warriors Beef Week Fitness Challenge in their third year running.

Event coordinator and owner of Training for Warriors in Casino, Rod McKey, is calling everyone to team up with a friend and enter the fun Beef Week themed obstacle course.

"Teams of two will compete in different Beef Week themed challenges, including a farmers walk, a truck tyre flip, a stone carry, a wall climb and jumping through water pits plus much more as part of the crazy obstacle course," he said.

Last year's venue was unavailable for 2018, but event organisers are excited to see the event continue.

This years TFW Beef Week Fitness Challenge is moving to the Clydesdale where people can view all the action from the Bruxner Highway as the obstacle course will be set up in the paddock at the Barn.

Or, people can bring family and friends to cheer on the competitors and enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the lawn.

"There will also be a designated area for kids as our aim is to help get children interested in fitness in a playful way and have a good time while their parents and bigger kids are participating in the main event," Mr McKey said.

"It will be good to watch and by the end teams will definitely be needing encouragement from the crowd.

"We're inviting sport fanatics, amateurs, schools, businesses and people who just want to have a bit of fun to enter the competition.

"We'll be having give-aways for all participants and trophies in four different categories for winners to take away."

Are you up for the challenge? Visit https://casinobeefweek.com.au/fitness-challenge to download your entry form and follow Beef Week on Facebook.

Sunday May 27 2018 from 9am at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse, Casino NSW.

