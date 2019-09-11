Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    LOW ACT: Thieves destroy preschool stall, steal earnings

    premium_icon LOW ACT: Thieves destroy preschool stall, steal earnings

    Crime RESIDENTS from this Northern Rivers community have come together to support the preschool after a heartless crime.

    • 11th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    Man pleads guilty to wife's death after car went into river

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty to wife's death after car went into river

    Crime She passed away two days after the pair's car plunged into the river

    New 24/7 gym planned for Lennox Head

    premium_icon New 24/7 gym planned for Lennox Head

    Business Plans lodged with council for gym and yoga studio

    • 11th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    52,000 people in emergency departments in just three months

    premium_icon 52,000 people in emergency departments in just three months

    Health Northern NSW health district reports "near record activity”