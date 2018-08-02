'Crazy cat lady' ordered to rehome 65 cats in 30 days

LOOKING FOR A HOME: For Marilyn Ford it all started with Missy who had been dumped with two kittens.

MORE than 100 big green and yellow eyes peep out of every nook and cranny as you walk through Marilyn Ford's Bundaberg home.

These are the eyes of cats and kittens she is desperately trying to find homes for.

Ms Ford has been given 30 days to re-home the 65 "stray" felines she's "saved" during the past five years.

The cats range from 12 weeks to 13 years old.

"I never started with the aim to accumulate cats," Ms Ford said yesterday.

"I just wanted to help save the strays and the more I took in, the more would turn up.

"I have found them dumped in the vacant block next door and up the streets."

It's a big task to look after this amount of cats - cardboard boxes of kibble line the hallway and each room has a number of kitty litter trays.

The cost of feeding them is something Ms Ford accepts because of her love for them.

But she admits she couldn't do it alone as her 80-year-old mother, June, visits daily to help clean the litter trays.

"I have three cats to keep me warm at night and that's enough for me," June said.

"These cats are well loved, but need to find new homes."

She's not superstitious but, it was Friday the 13th when the banana farm labourer arrived home to find a letter from the Bundaberg Regional Council advising of a number of complaints.

With 15 black cats among the many felines in her home maybe it was a sign something was about to happen.

A council spokesman said they had received a complaint from a resident in the street about the number of feral cats which are coming from a vacant block of land adjacent to the property.

"Approval is required to keep more than two cats on an allotment," he said.

"Anyone who keeps a cat must ensure it has an adequate enclosure to prevent the animal from wandering onto public or private land."

After discussions with RSPCA and the council Ms Ford has the opportunity to rehome the cats herself, but time is running out.

Ms Ford said every time she drove down the road she would see big cat eyes looking at her and believed there were hundreds of dumped or neglected cats around her neighbourhood.

"I understand why people have complained," Ms Ford said.

"I am grateful the council gave me 30 days to find them new homes."

The 55-year-old said she understood some people may have a negative response when reading her story.

"People already call me the 'crazy cat lady' and I take it as a compliment," she said.

"I am crazy about cats after all. And I will do anything I can to see these guys rehomed because I don't want them put down."

There is just under three weeks left to help find the tabbies new homes and a Facebook page, Project 65, has been set up with hopes the Bundaberg community will open their homes to help.

The council advised if a person finds an abandoned cat they could phone 1300 883 699 to arrange its collection.

"It's preferred the cat is put in a secure box or cat cage to prevent injury as cats can sometimes be aggressive and are very hard to handle," the spokesman said.

"People can hire a cat trap from the council in Bourbong St if they are having problems with feral or domestic cats."