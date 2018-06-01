Crazy ant invasion prompts movement restrictions in Lismore

Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade.

Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade. John Tann

THE Department of Primary Industries has announced plant and soil movement restrictions for Lismore following the recent infestation of the yellow crazy ants in the CBD.

Under the restrictions, no plant matter or soil within a 5km radius of the Lismore CBD can be moved, except to the Lismore waste facility.

The restrictions have been imposed under the Biosecurity Act 2015, in what is called a General Biosecurity Direction, to help contain the infestation.

The yellow crazy ant is considered to be one of the top 100 invasive species worldwide and, in large numbers, can attack and kill small animals and birds, damaging local ecosystems.

NSW DPI biosecurity and food safety manager Scott Charlton said while the infestation was focused on the Lismore CBD, the ants had also been found in a small number of locations in a wider surrounding area.

NSW DPI regulatory officer Katherine Goulding said the presence of yellow crazy ants in Lismore has been confirmed. Marc Stapelberg

"We are treating this outbreak very seriously, and the new movement restrictions will help ensure we can limit and treat it effectively," he said.

"The restrictions mean plant matter and soil, including grass clippings, woodchips and sand, cannot be moved within, into or from the restricted zone without a permit, unless it is taken directly to the Lismore Recovery and Recycling Centre.

"Yellow Crazy Ant can be spread with the movement of plants and soil, and we urge the community to be on the lookout to help prevent that.

"While the ants themselves spread relatively slowly, it is critical we restrict human-assisted movement.

"If you see these ants - yellow or brownish, about five millimetres long, with very long legs and antennae, and an erratic walking style - you can report them on the hotline, NSW DPI website, or to the Local Lands Services."

Yellow crazy ant is a serious environmental pest, and although not a direct threat to humans they pose a serious economic and environmental threat.

Reports can be made via the NSW DPI Invasive Plants and Animals Hotline on 1800 680 244, or at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/antreport