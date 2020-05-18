Crashes, dead koalas, driver abuse on ‘awful’ stretch of road

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Kevin Riddell said he frequently found many maimed and dead Koalas out the front of his house after being hit by a car while trying to cross the busy Bruxner Hwy.

HE’S seen countless crashes he’s been abused by drivers and he’s watched koalas get flattened by vehicles.

Those are just some of the reasons why Kevin Riddell is calling for the speed limit to be reduced to 60km/h zone at a notorious intersection on the Bruxner Highway at Alphadale.

In the two-and-a-half years he has lived on the Bruxner Hwy, Mr Riddell has witnessed plenty of crashes near his property, which borders Cowlong Rd at the Alphadale crossroads.

“Last year, a car almost went through my property and only didn’t because of an embankment out the front,” he said.

“The car flew through the air, chopped a few trees in half and landed in someone else’s property.

“It’s awful and whole stretch needs to be slowed down.”

While Mr Riddell agrees with Lismore MP Janelle Saffin’s plan to realign the Bruxner Hwy to bypass the notorious crossroads, he said dropping the speed down from 80km/h to 60km/h while waiting “the years” it will take for the bypass to be built was the safest solution.

“Right now the problem could be partially solved by slowing the traffic down at whatever it would cost for a couple of signs,” he said.

“It needs to happen before other people are killed, injured, stressed and abused.

“Even pulling into my own driveway has lent to being abused by drivers, people standing on the horn – angry that I’m holding them up trying to get into my own driveway.

“I’ve been threatened to be punched for it.

“Because it’s a highway there’s a sense of entitlement there and lack of patience and consideration from drivers. People need to drive to conditions.”

He recently contacted Ms Saffin pleading for the 60km/h signs to be installed and is writing to her on behalf of his family and other residents.

“I would encourage other residents to contact Janelle to do the same,” he said.

Mr Riddell said he regularly found many koalas out the front of his house that were maimed or dead after being hit by a car while trying to bross the busy road.

“At least once a month there’s almost a pile-up outside my driveway,” he said.

“There will be a car that screeches its brakes and other car screeching behind it, horns blasting.”

Sadly, last week Mr Riddell said he found two dead koalas out the front of his house.

“There was a koala completely flattened about 50m from my house,” he said.

“I’ve seen four dead koalas since living here. Usually Friends of the Koalas will get involved.

“There could be a little more input from council, there are warning signs for the koalas, but they are overgrown with shrubs and trees and you can’t see them.”

Lismore City Council has been approached for comment.

