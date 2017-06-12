Crashed car believed to be stolen

A highway patrol car discovered the crashed vehicle about 6am this morning.

A CAR that crashed into a tree near Broadwater today is believed to be stolen from Queensland, police said.

A highway patrol car spotted the car impacted with the tree on the Pacific Hwy near Riley's Hill Rd just after 6am.

No driver or occupants were found with the car at the scene.

It is believed the crash unfolded in the middle of the night, Ballina Police Sergeant David Longfield said.

Sgt Longfield said police will conduct forensic testing on the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ballina Police Station, 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000