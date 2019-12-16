Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 1:30 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Greta called out for photo fib

    Greta called out for photo fib
    • 16th Dec 2019 11:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two separate crashes cause highway delays

        premium_icon Two separate crashes cause highway delays

        News A TRUCK carrying earthmoving equipment has rolled over at a roundabout in Goonellabah and is causing traffic delays.

        'Has Lismore City Council gone mad?'

        premium_icon 'Has Lismore City Council gone mad?'

        Letters to the Editor Council slammed over decision to cancel public holiday for Cup

        How you can get a sneak peek inside Lismore's new school

        premium_icon How you can get a sneak peek inside Lismore's new school

        News Are you curious about the progressive new school?

        Total fire ban in place with temps to nudge 40 degrees

        Total fire ban in place with temps to nudge 40 degrees

        News Temperatures are set to soar across the Northern Rivers today