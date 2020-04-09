Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        News LOCAL police are being swamped with calls from residents worried about non-essential travellers in the neighbourhood.

        • 9th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience