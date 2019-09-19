Menu
TRUCK CRASH: Ambulance crews are on their way to a truck crash around 1km east of Tabulam on the Bruxner Hwy.
CRASH: Truck runs off Bruxner Hwy

Alison Paterson
19th Sep 2019 1:01 PM
EMERGENCY services are on their way to the scene of a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway near the Long Gully Road Fires.

It is understood the vehicle has run off the road.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said paramedics were alerted to the incident around 12.30 pm today.

"The incident has happened on the eastern side off Tabulam on the Bruxner Hwy about 1km out of town,” he said.

"Police are on scene and it seems a truck has run off the road.”

He said initial reports indicate the truck driver is out of the cab, but he will be fully assessed when paramedics arrive at the scene.

More to come.

