UDPATE: No injuries but lane still closed on Pac Highway

Ambulance: Operations commander car. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Ambulance: Operations commander car. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

UPDATE 5.15PM: A LANE on the Pacific Highway near Byron Bay remains closed after a truck crash.


Police have confirmed there are no persons injured in the crash near Bangalow Rd, Newrybar.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers are on scene as firefighters clean up debris off the roadway.

It's unknown at this stage when the highway will fully reopen. 

A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman said authorities are waiting for a heaving tow truck to remove the vehicle.

INITIAL: THE Pacific Highway at Bangalow Road, Newrybar has had one southbound lane closed due to a truck crash.

Emergency services are at the scene with two fire trucks deployed from Ballina at 4.25pm.

Hazmat are also in attendance.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.

More details as they come to hand.

