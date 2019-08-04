Northern Rivers man, 47, killed in horror smash

THE tartan poles that line Maclean's streets have become the tragic final resting place of a man who crashed his car on Sunday night.

Coffs/Clarence police confirmed that a man, driving a Holden Commodore station wagon travelling west along River Street Maclean collided with a parked truck, and spun, hitting the power pole and snapping it in two.

The incident occured just after 6pm, and police and emergency services were quickly on the scene, as well as neighbouring residents, but with power lines restricting their movement, the Northern Rivers man, 47, died at the scene in the car.

The power pole was snapped in half, and was left leaning at a 45 degree angle. This led to a widespread power outage throughout Maclean and also north to Harwood and other outlying properties.

Residents said they were alerted to the crash when they heard a sound that "sounded like dynamite" exploding, and rushed out to see the pole crash down.

Witnesses said the large work truck was moved nearly three metres by the force of the collision.

Traffic was blocked in both directions well into the night, with accident investigators arriving around 9pm.

Coffs Clarence police district Sgt Dallas Leven said investigations would continue into whether speed or road conditions were a factor into the fatal accident.

Sgt Leven said as of late last night they had been unable to identify the driver from within the car, but hoped as soon as investigators had finished and the body removed from the car that they would determine who the man was and where he came from.

Local residents speaking at the scene said the area had seen many other crashes and near misses, with many drivers in the past ignoring the close-by 50kph speed zone change.

One deceased in Maclean crash: One person has died following a crash at Maclean

Previously....

UPDATE 8PM

One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene after a car collided with a parked truck. It is understood the car then careened into a power pole on the northern outskirts of Maclean.

The incident occurred after 6pm with nearby residents rushing out of their homes to what they described as dynamite exploding.

The collision has bent a power pole to a 45-degree angle and power has been lost to the northern parts of Maclean and Harwood. SES, Fire & Rescue and Police are on scene with accident investigators expected to arrive later tonight.

Both directions of River Street have been blocked off, with diversions available via the Pacific Highway.

Essential Energy crews are already on scene and preparing to try and restore power to the area.

More information as it comes to hand.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash in Maclean Adam Hourigan

EARLIER

A CAR is believed to have crashed into a power pole near Maclean late this afternoon.

Early reports indicate there is one person trapped in a car, and the collision is considered serious.

Both lanes of River Street have been blocked off with emergency services responding.

Power has been lost in the Maclean central business district, stretching to Harwood and Palmers Island.

More details as they come to hand.