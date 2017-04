Police are on the scene of an accident at Tabbimobile, south of Woodburn.

A DRIVER is expected to undergo a roadside drug test after the car he was driving crashed into a divider, closing a northbound lane on the Pacific Highway.

Evans Head police and highway patrol arrived on scene at Tabbimobile, about 30km south of Woodburn, about 3pm.

One of two northbound lanes remains closed with motorists cautioned to allow for extra time when travelling in the area.