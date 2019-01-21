Crash paint marks path of fatal crash off Clarence bridge

Skid marks on Rogans Bridge plot the path of a vehicle which plunged over the bridge.

TYRE skid marks along about two thirds of the length of a local bridge, splashed with bright yellow spray paint, are the only indication of what happened to cause a Toyota LandCruiser to leave the bridge, killing a 43-year-old man.

A member of the public notified police on Saturday morning he had found a the four-wheel drive submerged in the Clarence River near Rogans Bridge.

When police pulled the vehicle from the river later that day, they found the body of a 43-year-old man inside.

Police said the vehicle was travelling north over Rogans Bridge at Seelands when it left the road and entered the water.

They believed the incident occurred on January 16 or 17.

Police media said yesterday there was no further word on the identity of the man in the car.

But crash investigators have begun to paint a picture of what happened on the bridge with a spraypaint can.

The yellow marker right at the southern end of Rogans Bridge begins the investigation area. Tim Howard

Investigators used yellow dots of paint to track the path of the vehicle which careened from its lane onto the wrong side of the road, braking heavily.

Spray painted yellow dots show investigators the path of the skid marks when the vehicle first braked. Tim Howard

The skid marks stop abruptly but then it appears the driver again braked heavily because the skid marks continue onto the side wall of the bridge, which is less than a metre high.

Tyre marks on the edge of the bridge where it appears the vehicle has gone over into the river. Tim Howard

The yellow paint marks a trail along the edge of the bridge before it stops as the tyre marks indicate the vehicle leaving the bridge to plunge into the river.

The final point marked on the bridge above the point where the vehicle most likely entered the water. Tim Howard

Coffs/Clarence Police District officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

They urge anyone with information to contact police.