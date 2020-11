There has been a crash on the Pacific Highway near Ballina.

Daily Telegraph

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Pacific Highway that has left three people injured.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened at Pimlico, south of Ballina, near Coolgardie Rd just after noon.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and exercise caution.