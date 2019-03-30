CRASH: One truck, two cars

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Contributed

JUST after 10am this morning Richmond Police District responded to a crash involving a truck and two cars on the Pacific Highway at Swan Bay- New Italy Rd.

A spokesperson from police media said that drivers are still in their vehicle, no one appears to trapped inside or injured. "Just in shock,” she said.

The crash occurred 500 meters north of the New Italy rest area.

Two ambulance and an ambulance supervisor are attending.

The Richmond Police are working with officers from the crash investigation unit.

Road works crews are on scene to assist traffic control.