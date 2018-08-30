Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after one of the two Bundy crashes
Breaking

CRASH: Man veers onto wrong side of Bruce Hwy

Sarah Steger
by
30th Aug 2018 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:41 PM

TWO separate crashes in the Bundaberg region have kept emergency services busy this afternoon, with one ending in a man's hospitalisation.

At 3.20pm, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Avoca.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one of the two cars at the corner of Heidke and Takalvan Sts was pulled over on the side of the road.

He was unable to provide more information at the time.

About one hour earlier, a car veered onto the wrong side of the road of the Bruce Highway at Childers.

The QPS spokesman said crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 2pm 6km south of Childers.

A Childers police officer told the NewsMail officers were investigating whether a medical episode had anything to do with the incident.

The 45-year-old driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered a lower leg injury after his car hit an embankment in the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

