Crash driver's flying start in new car

RACING AHEAD: Woodburn-based driver Ben Hull, who has just picked up his maiden feature-race win in wingless sprints at Lismore speedway. Tony Powell

WOODBURN driver Ben Hull returned to the track in a big way after a crash destroyed his car last month.

Hull won his first feature race driving his new car in the wingless sprint division at the Lismore speedway on Saturday night.

While he has been close to victory in the past, picking up numerous minor podium finishes including a narrow second place on Boxing Night, when he was pipped on the last lap by Robert Mazzer at the Lismore venue, Hull had not yet managed to reach the top spot in what is his second season in the class.

That all changed when he secured pole position start for last Saturday night's 25-lap feature race, by virtue of winning two of his three heats and placing third in the other, refusing to be headed throughout the duration and going flag to flag to claim his first win.

"We've been close to a win on a number of occasions, so it was great to finally pick up one,” Hull said. "The efforts from the entire team to build up a brand-new car after our crash earlier in the year were incredible and without them, I wouldn't have been back out on track so soon, let alone winning a feature race. I can't thank them enough for helping make all of this happen.”

Getting his wingless sprint career underway at the beginning of the 2017-18 season off the back of no prior experience as a driver, with his only involvement in speedway being as a pit crew member for Stephenson brothers Jai and Brayd in V8 dirt modifieds, Hull decided to purchase a Maxim car from local racer Adam Bailey.

His debut season was highlighted by running fifth from 16th in the 100- lapper at Lismore, along with finishing inside the top 10 of the Northern Rivers point score, and picking up the Most Improved Driver award.

Chasing the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Super Series this season, Hull was sitting inside the top five in the point standing prior to his crash.

However, after missing the last two rounds - which has seen him to slip back to 10th - Hull is committed to continue contesting the series, in addition to participating in the Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway on May 4 and potentially the re-run of the NSW title at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway, which was previously postponed due to rain.

For his next appearance, Hull will be heading to Charlton in Queensland for the ninth Ian Boettcher Race Parts Super Series round.