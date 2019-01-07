Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been hurt after her called rolled down an embankment on Bentley Rd.
A woman has been hurt after her called rolled down an embankment on Bentley Rd.
Crime

Crash driver says she should have 'accelerated faster'

7th Jan 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN asked if she could do anything to avoid a crash, a 60-year-old woman allegedly said "accelerate faster”.

The woman from Bulldog, south of Tabulam, was involved in a crash at Bentley last week.

Casino police allege on January 3, a 60 year old Bulldog woman attempted to overtake a turning vehicle on Bentley Road, Bentley.

While doing so she collided with the turning vehicle and continued through the intersection, before rolling several times down an embankment, coming to rest in a paddock.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived and formed the opinion she was under the influence of a drug; police also found a bag containing 11.2 grams of cannabis in her possession.

The 60 year old was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for a blood test for drugs.

When asked if there was anything she could have done to avoid the accident she allegedly said, "accelerate faster”.

The 60 year old will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for driving in a dangerous manner and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police said a further charge may be laid once the result of her blood test is known. #CasinoNSWcrime

bentley crash driving in dangerous manner northern rivers crime possessing prohbited drug
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rescue helicopter called after high-speed crash

    Rescue helicopter called after high-speed crash

    News EMERGENCY services, including the rescue helicopter, have been called to a single car rollover on the Pacific Motorway.

    $3m to target tick bite illnesses

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses

    Health Research projects to determine the impact of tick bites on health

    Teenager punches his dog in the face

    Teenager punches his dog in the face

    Offbeat The 18-year-old admitted to the assault

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    News A wave rolled the boat over

    Local Partners