Crash driver says she should have 'accelerated faster'

A woman has been hurt after her called rolled down an embankment on Bentley Rd.

A woman has been hurt after her called rolled down an embankment on Bentley Rd.

WHEN asked if she could do anything to avoid a crash, a 60-year-old woman allegedly said "accelerate faster”.

The woman from Bulldog, south of Tabulam, was involved in a crash at Bentley last week.

Casino police allege on January 3, a 60 year old Bulldog woman attempted to overtake a turning vehicle on Bentley Road, Bentley.

While doing so she collided with the turning vehicle and continued through the intersection, before rolling several times down an embankment, coming to rest in a paddock.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived and formed the opinion she was under the influence of a drug; police also found a bag containing 11.2 grams of cannabis in her possession.

The 60 year old was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for a blood test for drugs.

When asked if there was anything she could have done to avoid the accident she allegedly said, "accelerate faster”.

The 60 year old will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for driving in a dangerous manner and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police said a further charge may be laid once the result of her blood test is known. #CasinoNSWcrime