Crash driver found having 14 different drugs in her car

A SYDNEY woman who allegedly caused a serious crash and carrying prohibited drugs will face court in November.

Honey J Danniels, 33, was excused from attending Byron Bay Local Court when her matter was mentioned on Monday.

Ms Danniels remains on bail and is facing 21 charges, including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct, driving under the influence of drugs and negligent driving.

Police will allege she was the driver responsible for an October 25, 2018 head-on crash which left a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman with a fractured spine.

Ms Danniels, who was allegedly the driver of the Vitara that collided with a Suzuki Swift on Myocum Rd at Ewingsdale about 11am that day, was later arrested on April 14 this year.

She is also facing 13 charges over alleged drug supply and restricted substance supply, relating to methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone and diazepam police allege she had in her possession at the time of the incident.

The court heard a police brief had been served to Ms Danniel's legal representation, Sydney-based firm Juris Lawyers.

Magistrate Karen Stafford relocated the matter to Tweed Heads Local Court for charge certification on November 20.

Mrs Stafford also instructed that Ms Danniels must attend court on that day, otherwise a warrant will be issued in her name.