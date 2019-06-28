Menu
A woman has been charged following investigations into a head-on collision that left another woman with a fractured spine in Ewingsdale last year.
Crash driver accused of having 14 different drugs in her car

Aisling Brennan
28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
A SYDNEY woman accused of causing a car crash that left a Mullumbimby woman with a fractured spine has had her matter progessed before Byron Bay Court.

While she was not required to appear before court on Thursday, Honey Danniels, 32, is facing 21 charges, including driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, causing bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and possessing prohibited drugs.

The charges against Ms Danniels were laid after police concluded their investigation into a head-on collision between a Suzuki Vitara and Suzuki Swift on Myocum Road at Ewingsdale about 11am on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Ms Danniels, who was allegedly the driver of the Vitara, had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

She was charged with driving with an illicit drug in her system at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Swift, Grace Obirek-Gailey, who was 19-year-old at the time of the accident, was taken to The Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured spine and sternum.

Ms Danniels was granted bail after she was arrested on April 14, 2019.

The police also allege Ms Danniels was in possession of 11 prohibited drugs and three prescribed restricted substances, including methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone and diazepam at the time.

The court heard Ms Danniels will be represented by Juris Lawyers, a Sydney-based firm, and will appear on July 8 in Byron Bay Courthouse to enter a plea.

