Crash course season final for speedway

SMASH UP: The Australian Demolition Derby Championship will be decided at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night. Tony Powell

THE Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night flies in the face of everything that is the accepted in oval track racing.

For a start, crashing an opponent is the major objective. Put simply, a driver who enters a demolition derby has only one objective in mind and that is to crash his opposition into submission in order to win the "race” as the only car left running on the track.

That's a rule that will never be found in any of the speedway competition event regulations handbooks and race rulebooks, where "track etiquette” is not only desired but mandatory at all times.

Deliberately crashing your fellow competitor in order to win a speedway race is unheard of, and should that ever happen under normal speedway competition, a driver faces a heavy fine, suspension, and possible long spell on the sidelines.

It's totally unacceptable. But what is not accepted within practical racing circumstances, is the accepted way of doing things when it comes to a demolition derby - and multiply that 100 times when an Australian championship, magnificent trophy that will stand proud in any display cabinet, and $2500 to the winner is up for grabs.

That's the glory demolition derby drivers will be chasing tonight. The national title will be a crash-for-cash epic of gargantuan proportions.

It's almost anything goes, though race organisers and promoter David Lander have set in place safety regulations and specific car specifications that must be met before a driver is allowed to compete. Drivers must also have insurance and a one-day, fully-regulated racing licence issued by Speedway Australia which can be purchased at the track, provided competition conditions are met.

Sometimes the winning car has few car body panels attached and is not even on four wheels.

Just so long as the motor is running and car is mobile and is the ultimate survivor of this crunching metal mayhem, that's money in the bank.

There also will be a full card of speedway car racing divisions supporting the demolition derby.

One lucky spectator also will receive a $1500 voucher from Flight Centre just by attending this evening's fixture.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.