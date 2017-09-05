Crash closes off Casino main street

Police were on scene at a crash on Centre St this afternoon.

A TWO car crash brought one of Casino's main streets to a stand still this afternoon as emergency crews worked to remove a driver trapped in one of the cars.

Police said traffic diversions were in place around Centre St, Casino near Southern Cross Care St Michael's Residential Aged Care for an hour from 1.15pm this afternoon.

The Volunteer Rescue Association were on scene and assisted in the extraction of a 62-year-old woman who was trapped in her car for about 15 minutes.

Once freed from her vehicle, paramedics treated a 62-year-old woman for shoulder and hip pain.

She was later transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

It is understood the other two people involved in the incident were uninjured in the collision.

Fire & Rescue crews were on scene for about an hour at the crash site rendering it safe.