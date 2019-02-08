Crash at bowling club, driver taken to hospital

A car has crashed at the Kyogle Bowling Club.

A car has crashed at the Kyogle Bowling Club.

UPDATE, 1.55pm: A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a car plunged onto a bowling green this afternoon.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said the driver of the car was initially "detained by patrons" after the crash.

He said police and paramedics then arrived at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital.

"It appears the incident is over and it should be okay to attend the club," he said.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had taken one person to Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

She had no further details about the driver or their condition.

Sen Cnst Henderson said the cause of the crash was not yet known.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a car crash in Kyogle.

A NSW Ambulance media spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 1pm.

She said paramedics were at the scene at the Kyogle Bowling Club on Larkin St, but few details were available at this stage.

All occupants of the vehicle are believed to be conscious and breathing, she said.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police had also attended the scene.

Sen Cnst Henderson said the driver of the car had been taken to hospital.