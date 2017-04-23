25°
Cranking it up at Evans

Alina Rylko
| 23rd Apr 2017 4:59 PM
Shooting above the lip at the Crankfest skateboard park in Evans Head.
Shooting above the lip at the Crankfest skateboard park in Evans Head.

ARIEL Lagarde, 13, wanted to buy a skateboard the minute that he heard his hometown of Nimbin would have a skate park.

Six years on the teen is more determined than ever to become a professional skater.

Showing off his tricks as a dedicated competitor at the annual Crankfest youth music and skateboarding festival on Saturday at Main Beach, Evans Head, Ariel said the event was a potential stepping stone in his career.

"My favourite skateboarder is Daniel Vargas,” he said.

"If I can compete in competitions and get better at my tricks I hope to one day become a professional like him, who is sponsored, so I can go to more skate barks and have better equipment.”

Ariel wasn't the only ambitious youth honing in on his skills at Crankfest on Saturday.

Lismore song-writing competition winner 'Vemasi' - as the aspiring professional rapper is known - showed off his winning formula to a swooning crowd, who appreciated his talents.

Lismore song writing competition winner, rap artist Vemasi, performed to excited crowds.
Lismore song writing competition winner, rap artist Vemasi, performed to excited crowds.

Crankfest organiser Michelle Yates said the rapper made up a long list of inspiring acts at the beachside event, cultivated with the help of youth workers, community volunteers and the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre.

"Young people said he (Vemasi) was amazing, they said they want to hear him perform every single year.”

Crankfest has been running for ten years and featured live music stages-that provide a platform to showcase regional youth talent.

In addition to rappers and skaters, DJs, dancers and singers took to two musical stages at the festival.

The Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre is financially accountable for over $4 million of State and Federal funding, running 15 projects in rural communities including Evans Head, Woodburn, Broadwater, Riley's Hill, New Italy, Box Ridge and Coraki.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crank fest evans head northern rivers arts skateboarding vemasi

