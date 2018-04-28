Crankfest cancelled due to poor weather

Shooting above the lip at the Crankfest skateboard park in Evans Head.

Shooting above the lip at the Crankfest skateboard park in Evans Head. alina rylko

THIS morning's miserable weather has forced the temporary cancellation of Evans Head's annual youth culture event Crankfest.

Organisers made the decision earlier today as the region was battered by strong southerly winds and showers.

"Unfortunately due to the current weather in EVANS HEAD we have to postpone this years event!!" organisers from the Mid-Richmond Neighbourhood Centre announced on Facebook.

However, with good sized surf hitting Evans Head's Main Beach, the Crankfest surfing contingent made a decision to continue with their scheduled events.

A surf competition kicked off around 9am and will wrap up by 12pm.

"If you would like to check it out, the crew are at Main Beach Evans Head in this rainy weather!!" organisers said on Facebook.

A new date for the event will be announced in the coming days.